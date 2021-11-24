Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.67

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 784073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,548,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,922,000 after acquiring an additional 782,823 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,091,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,250,000 after acquiring an additional 546,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,743,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,525,000 after acquiring an additional 52,454 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,987,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,381,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after buying an additional 304,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

