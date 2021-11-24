Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €40.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €40.00 ($45.45) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($63.58) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.87 ($54.39).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €35.51 ($40.35) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($90.91). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of €43.04.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.