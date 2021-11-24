Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSNUY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

