Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Shares Up 0.4%

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.57. 2,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 15,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNLPF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

