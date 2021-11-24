Friedenthal Financial Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Friedenthal Financial trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,653,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,299,000 after purchasing an additional 810,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,468,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,996,000 after buying an additional 123,184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,419,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,728,000 after buying an additional 427,530 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,671,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,245,000 after buying an additional 94,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,683,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after buying an additional 141,028 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

