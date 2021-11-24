Friedenthal Financial Has $8.40 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 268.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,385 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 5.0% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $45.91.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

