Friedenthal Financial Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF makes up 1.7% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial owned 0.66% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,049,000 after acquiring an additional 47,133 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 229,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 41,343 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 54,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RTM opened at $177.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $180.30.

