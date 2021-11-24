FRP Advisory Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:FRP)

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:FRP opened at GBX 125.40 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 212.54. FRP Advisory Group has a 52 week low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The company has a market cap of £304.95 million and a PE ratio of 21.93.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

