FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Gap Down to $8.83

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $8.49. FTC Solar shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 5,479 shares changing hands.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean Hunkler acquired 16,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $47,381,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $946,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.