Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 10.7%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) shares traded down 10.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.52. 105,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,448,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

