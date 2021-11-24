Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,741 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,526 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FULT. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 1,095.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 657,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 602,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Fulton Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after acquiring an additional 508,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,721 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after acquiring an additional 272,775 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 788,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 177,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.85. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.