Function X (FX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $415.18 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 6% against the dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $415.18 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

