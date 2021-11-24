Fundamental Research Cuts Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Price Target to C$0.74

Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.77 to C$0.74 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 311.11% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Panoro Minerals stock opened at C$0.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$47.59 million and a P/E ratio of -7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.83. Panoro Minerals has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.23.
Panoro Minerals Company Profile
See Also: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Panoro Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panoro Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.