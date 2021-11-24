Fundamental Research Cuts Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Price Target to C$0.74

Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.77 to C$0.74 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 311.11% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Panoro Minerals stock opened at C$0.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$47.59 million and a P/E ratio of -7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.83. Panoro Minerals has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.23.

Panoro Minerals Company Profile

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, lead, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

