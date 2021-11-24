FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) Issued By Taglich Brothers

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Intellinetics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Intellinetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intellinetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS INLX opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.70 million, a P/E ratio of -109.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Intellinetics has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

