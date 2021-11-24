FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Issued By Capital One Financial

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Montrose Environmental Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

MEG stock opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 198.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 26,019 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 172.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 61,635 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 857.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86,718 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 95.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,624 shares of company stock worth $33,585,741 over the last ninety days. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

