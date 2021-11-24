FY2021 EPS Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Reduced by Analyst

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.70. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $56.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $61.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 903,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,153,000 after purchasing an additional 236,601 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 71,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

