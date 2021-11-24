FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Shares of HTL opened at C$2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48. Hamilton Thorne has a 52-week low of C$1.28 and a 52-week high of C$2.20. The company has a market cap of C$302.98 million and a P/E ratio of 86.00.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

