FY2021 EPS Estimates for Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Meridian in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.63 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.68. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Meridian stock opened at $36.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $224.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.54. Meridian has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 21.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Meridian by 4.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Meridian by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Meridian by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Meridian by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.38%.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

