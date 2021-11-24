FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issued By B. Riley

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.57 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KLIC. DA Davidson increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $60.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $75.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 146.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 170.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 38,482 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.67%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

