FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Spin Master Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Spin Master in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.64.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$47.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.77. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$25.54 and a 1-year high of C$54.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,621,024.52.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.