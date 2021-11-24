FY2022 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report issued on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $69.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,882 shares of company stock valued at $658,629. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. FMR LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,567 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,321,000 after acquiring an additional 945,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 925,238 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,483,000 after purchasing an additional 863,619 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,988,000 after purchasing an additional 776,896 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.