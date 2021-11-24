FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Lifted by Analyst

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $15.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.28. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$160.65.

Shares of CM opened at C$149.13 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$107.44 and a 1 year high of C$152.87. The stock has a market cap of C$67.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$144.31.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.34 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.89 billion.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.17, for a total value of C$1,103,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$342,906.10. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,939,275 in the last 90 days.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.70%.

