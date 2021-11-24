FY2022 EPS Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

Shares of KNX opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,591 shares of company stock worth $11,421,222. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

