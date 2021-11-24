FY2022 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Increased by Analyst

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $14.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.50 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WSM. Bank of America raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.35.

NYSE:WSM opened at $211.50 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $98.75 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.38.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after buying an additional 71,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after buying an additional 115,657 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,317,000 after buying an additional 46,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,618,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,864. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

