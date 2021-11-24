Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

GANX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

GANX stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 228.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 65,939 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 543.3% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 54,327 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

