Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Market Cap Tops $23.48 Million

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $23.48 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $6.69 or 0.00011812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Galatasaray Fan Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00070199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00072585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00090168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,243.88 or 0.07489117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,955.30 or 1.00508250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galatasaray Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Galatasaray Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galatasaray Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.