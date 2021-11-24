Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.04

Shares of Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.21. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 26,796 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $91.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04.

About Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

