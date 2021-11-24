GAP (NYSE:GPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

GAP (NYSE:GPS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. GAP updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.250-$1.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.25-1.40 EPS.

Shares of GPS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,337,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,404. GAP has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

