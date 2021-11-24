GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $25.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.84.

Shares of GPS opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. GAP has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in GAP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GAP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,404 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in GAP by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 641,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 222,203 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in GAP by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

