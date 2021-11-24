GAP (NYSE:GPS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.56 billion-$16.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.72 billion.GAP also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.25-1.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GAP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on GAP from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.53.

Shares of GAP stock traded down $5.13 on Wednesday, hitting $18.38. 1,476,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,043,404. GAP has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. GAP’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

