GB Group (LON:GBG) Given New GBX 950 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

GB Group (LON:GBG) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 865 ($11.30) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of GBG opened at GBX 750 ($9.80) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 881.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 877.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. GB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 716 ($9.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 999 ($13.05).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

