GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Trading Up 7.4%

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) shares were up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 113,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,120,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.

GBT Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTCH)

GBT Technologies, Inc is a top-notch BPO development company. The firm engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. GBT Technologies also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for GBT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.