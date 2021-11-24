Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $130.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GECFF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.25.

Get Gecina alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GECFF opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.44. Gecina has a 52 week low of $134.52 and a 52 week high of $163.00.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.