Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

GMTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $3.08. 95,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,974. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a current ratio of 12.23.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,605,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

