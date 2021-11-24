Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genasys had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,908. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a market cap of $153.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Genasys alerts:

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at $839,441.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 13.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 33.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genasys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.