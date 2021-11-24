Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

GNSS traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,908. Genasys has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $149.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNSS shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Genasys in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 156,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,441.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Genasys by 33.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Genasys by 13.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Genasys by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

