Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Downgraded by Capital One Financial to Equal Weight

Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut shares of Genesis Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of GEL opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $518.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -28.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,407,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,437,000 after purchasing an additional 244,321 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,923,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,759,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 1,652.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,047,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 214,710 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 70.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 773,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

