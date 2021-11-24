Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $32.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. 147,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,562,882 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $10.19.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $208,000. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.