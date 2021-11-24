Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $32.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 147,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,562,882 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $10.19.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 11.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 30.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

