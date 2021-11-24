Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. Genpact has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 25.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 3,776.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 26.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

