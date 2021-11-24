Geode Capital Management LLC Has $838,000 Holdings in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Koss worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koss by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 117,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Donnan Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,780 shares of company stock valued at $353,825. Corporate insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Koss stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. Koss Co. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $127.45. The firm has a market cap of $132.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.33 and a beta of -2.57.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Koss

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

