Geode Capital Management LLC Has $867,000 Stake in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 165,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ContraFect were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 294.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 51.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. ContraFect Co. has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $133.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.80.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts expect that ContraFect Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CFRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

