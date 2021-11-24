Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Core Molding Technologies worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. 43.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $81.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Cellitti purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,340. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

