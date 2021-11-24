Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 558,668 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of ServiceSource International worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,277 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 178,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 105,347 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SREV stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.92. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.58 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 230,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 260,000 shares of company stock worth $340,400. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceSource International Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

