Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 45,653 Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHAS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PHAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PHAS opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $106.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 3.04.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS).

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.