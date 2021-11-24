Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.33

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.33 and traded as high as $3.45. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 2,157 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $8.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 94.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter.

Giga-tronics, Inc manufactures electronics equipment for use in both military test and airborne operational applications. It operates through the Microsource and the Giga-tronics segments. The Microsource segment designs and manufactures custom microwave products for military airborne, sea, and ground applications.

