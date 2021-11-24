Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $244,000 Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Teleflex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after acquiring an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 831.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,188,000 after acquiring an additional 242,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Teleflex by 370.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,178,000 after acquiring an additional 221,861 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $65,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Teleflex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.73.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $315.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.68 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 14.86%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

