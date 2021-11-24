Gilbert & Cook Inc. Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 598.7% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $3,534,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,863,000 after acquiring an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 52,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $257.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.17. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.16 and a 52-week high of $259.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.28%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.