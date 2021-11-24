Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $25.09 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for about 2.1% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $25,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after purchasing an additional 865,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after buying an additional 565,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,155,000 after buying an additional 117,844 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,344,000 after buying an additional 551,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,536,000 after buying an additional 70,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $354.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.45 and a 52 week high of $364.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.70 and a 200-day moving average of $285.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

