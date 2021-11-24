Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $37.35 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 3.2% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $37,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Truist Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Truist Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in Truist Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $62.91 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.07.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

